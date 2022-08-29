Delhi Police have detained three drug traffickers — Shahid Khan alias Chote Pradhan, Sunny alias Prem and Mohammed Tabrej — for one year under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS Act).

It is the first case under the Act in which three drug traffickers have been detained. This additional act is assisting the law enforcement agencies to tackle organised trafficking of drugs.

“Recently, three PITNDPS Act proposals were prepared by the anti-narcotics task force and were sent to the PITNDPS division for the detention of the accused. Keeping in view of their active involvements in drug trafficking cases, the proposals were put up before the screening committee comprising six members headed by NCB Chief SN Pradhan. The screening committee found it fit and the competent authority (Joint Secretary, Revenue Department Ministry) issued their detention orders under the PITNDPS Act,” said DCP KPS Malhotra.

The official said that the detention orders were approved by the Central Advisory Board, comprising three high court judges headed by Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in a hearing which took place on July 18.

The Central government has now confirmed the detention order vide order dated 18.08.2022, and further directs under Section 11 of PITNDPS Act that the said drug traffickers be detained for a period of one year from the date of their detention.

