Three youths dumped the body of their friend when he died after an auto-rickshaw overturned in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area.

The trio left the 17-year-old boy near an underpass in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area instead of taking him to a hospital.

The official said that a case under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered.

The accused identified as Pawan and Brij Mohan were arrested, while a juvenile was apprehended, police said, adding that they all are residents of Sunder Nagri.

The official said that they were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

According to police, on March 9, a missing report was filed by Rajendra Gupta, the father of deceased Nitesh at Nand Nagri police station.

“On Saturday around 2 a.m., the body of an unidentified person was recovered from Kastoorba Nagar underpass. Vivek Vihar police station informed Nand Nagri police station. The body was later preserved in the mortuary of GTB hospital. Gupta identified the body was of Nitesh,” said a senior police official.

During investigation, police team scanned CCTV cameras in the area and found that on the intervening night of March 7 and 8, Nitesh was sitting with some people inside an auto-rickshaw.

“Later, it was revealed that the deceased was with his friends Pawan, Nrijmohan and a minor. Pawan was driving the auto-rickshaw. When police questioned Pawan, it was revealed that they were celebrating the Holika dahan festival and were going towards Gagan Cinema to buy something for dinner,” said the official.

“When the driver took a turn from Sunder Nagri towards Gagan Cinema, he lost control, following which the vehicle overturned and Nitesh came under the auto-rickshaw. Nitesh was sitting on the right side of Pawan. They lifted the auto-rickshaw, pulled Nitesh out of it and were heading towards GTB hospital. When Nitesh’s condition was deteriorating, they got scared and went towards Vivek Vihar. They left the victim at the underpass and fled away,” said the official.

