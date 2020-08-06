Three electricity dept workers die in road mishap in Goa

Panaji, Aug 7 (IANS) Three workers of the Goa electricity department died and six others injured when a truck ferrying them turned turtle at Borim village in South Goa, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday.

Of the six — three critically injured have been admitted to the Goa Medical College near here, where they are undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has expressed his condolence and also cancelled his scheduled appointments for the day in view of the accident.

“In view of the tragic incident at Borim wherein precious lives have been lost, Pramod Sawant has decided to cancel his scheduled programs for the day including the online interaction with students,” a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Sawant also rushed to the Goa Medical College to “personally assess the situation” the CMO said, adding that a detailed report of the incident had been sought.

