Three people are feared to have died when the car they were travelling in plunged into the Chenab river on Tuesday in J&K’s Doda district.

Police said the car, the three were travelling in, went out of the driver’s control and plunged into the Chenab river in the Gaddoo area of Doda district.

“A rescue operation was immediately started.

“There is no trace of any missing person so far. It is feared that they might have been washed away by the waters of Chenab river”, police sources said.

Further details were awaited as rescue operations were on.

20221220-120401