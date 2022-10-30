BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Three flights connecting five NE cities inaugurated by Scindia

NewsWire
0
0

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday inaugurated three flights connecting five cities of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Mizoram.

A flight connecting Imphal and Aizawl under RCS UDAN commenced from Sunday and will operate five times a week, while a flight connecting Shillong and Lilabari under RCS UDAN will commence from Monday and will operate four times a week.

A flight connecting Lilabari and Ziro also began operating from Sunday and will operate twice a week.

Scindia also announced on the occasion that under the International UDAN, two new routes, Agartala to Chittagong and Imphal to Mandalay will be operationalised which will expand the scope of air connectivity in the northeastern states from national to the international level.

The enhanced aerial connectivity in the mountainous cities of the five states of northeastern part of the country will play a vital role in creating the ease of living for the residents of region and boosting tourism and trade, he said.

Scindia further said that the government has given special emphasis on air connectivity for the northeastern region.

In the last eight years, seven airports have been developed in the region, he said.

Under UDAN scheme, 14 per cent routes have been awarded to the northeast. Under UDAN 4.2, about 18 per cent routes have been awarded to the northeast, official sources said.

A Rs 500 crore corpus has been dedicated to the air connectivity of the northeast.

Under Krishi UDAN, 25 airports have been incentivised in the region, they added.

20221030-195203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    British Airways to launch digital vaccine passports

    ED arrests NSE’s former CEO and MD Ravi Narain in phone...

    Kerala Financial Corporation to lend up to Rs 2 cr to...

    Renault Nissan ordered to pay Rs 70.84 cr as interim relief...