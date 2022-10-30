Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday inaugurated three flights connecting five cities of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Mizoram.

A flight connecting Imphal and Aizawl under RCS UDAN commenced from Sunday and will operate five times a week, while a flight connecting Shillong and Lilabari under RCS UDAN will commence from Monday and will operate four times a week.

A flight connecting Lilabari and Ziro also began operating from Sunday and will operate twice a week.

Scindia also announced on the occasion that under the International UDAN, two new routes, Agartala to Chittagong and Imphal to Mandalay will be operationalised which will expand the scope of air connectivity in the northeastern states from national to the international level.

The enhanced aerial connectivity in the mountainous cities of the five states of northeastern part of the country will play a vital role in creating the ease of living for the residents of region and boosting tourism and trade, he said.

Scindia further said that the government has given special emphasis on air connectivity for the northeastern region.

In the last eight years, seven airports have been developed in the region, he said.

Under UDAN scheme, 14 per cent routes have been awarded to the northeast. Under UDAN 4.2, about 18 per cent routes have been awarded to the northeast, official sources said.

A Rs 500 crore corpus has been dedicated to the air connectivity of the northeast.

Under Krishi UDAN, 25 airports have been incentivised in the region, they added.

20221030-195203