Three foreign nationals have been arrested in Greater Noida with 30 kg methamphetamine (MDMA) valued at Rs 150-Rs 160 crore in the international market, the police said on Wednesday.

The police have also seized two cars used in the supply of drugs, nine mobiles and four passports.

The accused have been identified as Simone, Kesiana, E Solomon — all residents of Nigeria.

The narcotic substance was recovered on Tuesday from a house in Mitra Enclave Colony, Beta-2 in Greater Noida where the foreign nationals had allegedly set up a drug manufacturing laboratory.

The police raided the house on Tuesday at the instance of one of the nine accused arrested on May 17.

During interrogation of one of the nine accused Chidi, the information came up about another drug laboratory in Greater Noida on the basis of which the police raided the house and recovered the drugs.

Earlier on May 17, the police had arrested nine persons of African origin and recovered 46 kg methamphetamine, estimated to be worth Rs 200 crore in the international market, from a house in Theta 2 of Greater Noida. The foreigners came to India on student visas and were living on rent.

According to the police, the accused are residents of African origin and ean a drug supply syndicate in the Delhi-NCR region and this was their base. The accused had set up two labs and used to export drugs after hiding them inside bundles of clothes to foreign countries through a cargo company at Mumbai port transported via Delhi-NCR and the North East states.

20230531-170806

