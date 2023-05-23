INDIA

Three from J&K selected in Civil Service exam 2022, two in top 20

NewsWire
0
0

Three candidates from J&K made it to the prestigious Civil Service exams 2022, the result for which was declared by the UPSC on Tuesday.

Waseem Ahmad Bhat from Anantnag district got the 7th rank.

Bhat, who had figured at the 225th rank previously, told reporters that he is satisfied with his rank this time. He said he credits his achievement to family and friends who supported him unconditionally during the preparations.

24-year old Bhat did his B.Tech in civil engineering from National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar.

Parsanjeet Kour from Poonch district has figured at 11th rank.

Iram Choudhary from Rajouri district has secured the 852nd rank in the exam.

20230523-185402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    25,119 projects sanctioned by AIF, Rs 11,722 crore disbursed

    GoAir pilot refused to land at Patna airport after technical snag

    Prashant Kishor to begin connectivity programme within 10 days

    Gippy Grewal’s Punjabi film ‘Honeymoon’ completes 100 days in cinemas