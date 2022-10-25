Three ganja smugglers on Tuesday were arrested in Assam’s Silchar town, an official said, adding 50 kg ganja was also seized from their possession.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sikandar Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar, and Arman Semai — all hailing from Patna.

A police officer said that on Tuesday morning, the three were roaming near the Hanuman temple adjacent to a flyover in the Tarapur area of the town.

He the BSF intelligence wing and the police conducted an operation to nab the smugglers following a tip-off about their presence in the area.

“Sikandar Kumar tried to escape after realising the BSF and the police personnel were trying to apprehend them. However, all three of them were chased and caught,” the police officer added.

The ganja seized from them was wrapped in 36 packets.

According to police, they brought ganja by train from Agartala. Their intent was to take the consignment back to Patna by train.

They were supposed to board a train in the afternoon but were apprehended before they could leave.

