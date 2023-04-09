INDIALIFESTYLE

Three girls in 3 days commit suicide after harassment by boys in UP

NewsWire
0
0

In separate incidents in Kanpur district, three young girls have ended their lives following harassment by boys during the past three days.

In Sachendi, a 20-year-old young woman hanged herself after a man of her village entered her house, threatening to murder her if she did not marry him.

She was engaged to another person on March 31, but the youth was building pressure on her and she took the drastic step within minutes after being threatened, said her brother.

“She hanged herself the day we were at the police station for the third time on April 7 evening. Police did not heed our complaint, nor did they act against the boy who threatened her twice, first on April 4 and then April 7,” he said.

In the second case, a girl ended her life in Saadh after a boy stole pictures from her social media account and harassed her by morphing them.

Her father said he had personally spoken to the boy and his father several times. But he became more emboldened and started sending more obscene messages.

On April 5, when the girl was at a grocery store, he followed her and humiliated her for shutting her mobile down. The next day the family woke up to find her hanging from a hook in the ceiling, he said. “We have lodged an FIR and want the law to punish him severely,” he said.

In the third case, a girl, aged 19, committed suicide in Colonelganj on Saturday. She was also being harassed by a boy.

Joint commissioner of police Anand Prakash Tiwari said the police would initiate stringent action in all three cases.

20230409-082604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I like that feeling of having real pride on your wicket:...

    Centre’s comparative statement shows J&K was in reverse gear till 2019

    Indian women’s hockey team returns to national camp in Bengaluru ahead...

    Gujarat Police search faces behind fake firms falsely claiming tax credit