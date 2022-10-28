INDIA

Three held for bursting firecrackers in moving car

NewsWire
0
0

Three men have been arrested for bursting firecrackers in a moving car from a box kept on top of its boot at the posh DLF area, during Diwali celebrations on Monday, the police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Nakul (26), Jatin (27) and Krishna (22). The trio was arrested from the Sikenderpur area of Gurugram on Friday.

The police, in connection to the matter, have initiated a probe after a video went viral on Thursday on social media.

The police said that the video was shot on Diwali night (October 24) and uploaded on Instagram.

“The trio has confessed their crime. The video was recorded by Krishna who, in his BMW car, was following the Hyundai Verna car driven by Jatin. Jatin later posted the video on Instagram. Both the cars and one mobile phone used in carrying out the crime have been recovered from their possession. The case is under investigation,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

A case under various sections of the IPC was filed at the DLF phase-3 police station.

20221028-181005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Involve Central agencies in Mohali blast case, AAP govt incapable: Shergill...

    IED detected, defused on Srinagar-Baramulla highway

    3 arrested for temple priest’s murder in Madurai

    Ask tough questions but allow govt to answer: Modi