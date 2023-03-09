With the arrest of three men, including the mastermind, the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of cyber criminals, which defrauded banks in a planned and systematic manner by exploiting the vulnerability in the Aadhaar updating process.

The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, a resident of Delhi, Birender Kumar Ram, a native of Bihar, and Kuldeep Dahiya from Haryana.

The officials said that the trio managed to open numerous savings accounts online using fake documents under fictitious names and availed different categories of loans amounting to over Rs. 2.5 crore from the HDFC Bank, besides getting more than 10 cars financed through different banks.

Vijay was the mastermind of this racket.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO), Prashant Gautam, said that a complaint was received from HDFC Bank, which said that the bank has identified 15 savings accounts opened online in the names of different persons who availed loans from the bank which remain outstanding/unpaid, while the account holders are not traceable.

“During investigation, the police found that the accused recently got a Thar SUV booked at a Mahindra showroom in the Patparganj Industrial Area under the fake identity of Ramesh Verma and with a false address in Ghaziabad. The vehicle was financed by Axis Bank and the police were told that the ‘purchasers’ will come to take the delivery of the SUV on February 28,” said the DCP.

Vijay and Birender were apprehended at the time of taking the delivery of the SUV booked on forged documents.

On interrogation, Vijay revealed that he was to hand over the vehicle to his associate Kuldeep, who was continuously calling him on WhatsApp.

On Vijay’s instance, Kuldeep was apprehended from near the Bahadurgarh border.

“Vijay used to sell such fraudulently obtained vehicles to Kuldeep at 40 per cent of showroom price. The accused had opened more than 20 bank accounts, while over 10 cars were sold by Vijay using this method,” said the DCP.

Vijay used to get fake Aadhaar cards prepared of targeted persons with the promise of sharing the proceeds of crime.

“During interrogation, Vijay said they manipulated the Adhaar updating process by replacing fingerprints of the left hand with fingerprints of the right hand and by putting coloured contact lenses in the eyes to dupe the biometric process of recognising retina. These revelations are being verified,” said the DCP.

