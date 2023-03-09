The Delhi Police has arrested three men and busted a gang involved in dismantling vehicles in a warehouse in Delhi’s Nilothi Extension area, an official said on Thursday. He added that the gang had disposed off more than 100 stolen cars in the last one year.

The accused were identified as Bakshish Singh, his brother Sandeep Singh and Balwant Singh, all residents of Vikaspuri in West Delhi.

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), on December 21, 2022 a case regarding the theft of a Hyundai Creta car was registered in the Patel Nagar police station. Subsequently the investigation of the case was transferred to the Crime Branch.

“Information was gathered about the gang, who used to steal the vehicles and dismantle them in a warehouse. After painstaking efforts, the team identified a warehouse at Nilothi Extension,” said the officer.

A raid was conducted at the warehouse and it was learnt that it was being used for dismantling the stolen cars.

“A lot of material and parts of stolen cars were recovered from the warehouse. It was taken on rent by Bakshish and Sandeep. Three stolen cars and parts of three other stolen cars including the number plate of the Punjab registered Hyundai Creta car stolen in the present case were recovered,” said the Special CP.

“Both the accused — Bakshish and Sandeep — managed to flee from the spot but after technical surveillance and efforts they were arrested by the team,” said the official.

On interrogation, the duo disclosed that they used to purchase the stolen cars from auto thieves such as Balwant, Gurbaksh etc, dismantle them at the warehouse and sell the parts in the open market at Mayapuri.

“Balwant was also nabbed. The brothers had purchased around 10 0 stolen cars in the last one year from auto-lifters Balwant and Gurbaksh and sold the parts in the open market,” said the official.

