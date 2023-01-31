Three persons have been arrested here for allegedly duping a Swiss national by selling artefacts at an inflated cost.

Those arrested include the owner of an emporium at Taj Mahal east gate, a salesman and a tourist guide.

They allegedly sold a box and a chess set made of marble for Rs 37,500 to Isabel who was visiting Taj Mahal.

The victim realised that she had been fleeced when she found the same artefacts being sold at a much lower price at another store.

On the complaint filed by Isabel, an FIR was registered against the three accused — shop owner Haider Ali, salesman Amir and tour guide Furkan Ali — under IPC section 420 (cheating).

ACP of Taj security, Syed Areeb Ahmed said, “During her visit to Taj Mahal on Sunday, Isabel came in touch with Furkan Ali who persuaded her to shop at a marble and textile emporium located at the eastern gate of the monument. The salesperson, Amir, calculated the price of the selected items as Rs 80,000. After bargaining with the owner, Haider, the items were sold for Rs 37,500”

Isabel made the payment using her Visa credit card and she was informed that the items would be delivered to her address free of cost.

Later, on her way to the hotel, she went to another emporium and found the same items available at Rs 4,900. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against the three. They have been arrested and video recording of the CCTV camera installed at the shop has been recovered,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, an ASI approved tourist guide said, “Many tourists who come to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal go back home feeling cheated. Such cases have increased as the majority of tourists do not approach the police.”

