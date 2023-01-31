INDIA

Three held for duping Swiss tourist at Taj Mahal

NewsWire
0
0

Three persons have been arrested here for allegedly duping a Swiss national by selling artefacts at an inflated cost.

Those arrested include the owner of an emporium at Taj Mahal east gate, a salesman and a tourist guide.

They allegedly sold a box and a chess set made of marble for Rs 37,500 to Isabel who was visiting Taj Mahal.

The victim realised that she had been fleeced when she found the same artefacts being sold at a much lower price at another store.

On the complaint filed by Isabel, an FIR was registered against the three accused — shop owner Haider Ali, salesman Amir and tour guide Furkan Ali — under IPC section 420 (cheating).

ACP of Taj security, Syed Areeb Ahmed said, “During her visit to Taj Mahal on Sunday, Isabel came in touch with Furkan Ali who persuaded her to shop at a marble and textile emporium located at the eastern gate of the monument. The salesperson, Amir, calculated the price of the selected items as Rs 80,000. After bargaining with the owner, Haider, the items were sold for Rs 37,500”

Isabel made the payment using her Visa credit card and she was informed that the items would be delivered to her address free of cost.

Later, on her way to the hotel, she went to another emporium and found the same items available at Rs 4,900. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against the three. They have been arrested and video recording of the CCTV camera installed at the shop has been recovered,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, an ASI approved tourist guide said, “Many tourists who come to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal go back home feeling cheated. Such cases have increased as the majority of tourists do not approach the police.”

20230131-091201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Our bowling has lacked heat in previous World Cups, says Irfan...

    Telangana opposition condemns journalist’s arrest

    Free pilgrimage a non-starter for Goans due to low response

    Sofia Hayat says many B’wood aspirants tricked into doing porn