Three held for firing at police informer in Delhi

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a contract killer, a conspirator and source of weapon supplier, involved in the firing at a police informer in national Capital’s Kalindi Kunj area, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said that they have also recovered three automatic and one country-made pistols along 19 bullets from the possession of the accused identified as Arif (contract killer), a resident of Shri Niwaspuri; Safiq Ali Sanfai alias Babu Hakla (conspirator), a resident of 24 Pargana, West Bengal; and the source of weapon Tarun, a resident of Madanpur Khadar in Delhi.

On June 3, an incident of firing took place in the area of Madanpur Khadar, wherein two persons on a bike fired several rounds at another motorcycle rider named Bablu (police informer), a resident of Madanpur Khadar, New Delhi. Bablu suffered bullet injuries in his left knee.

Sharing the details, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that recently specific inputs were received that Arif, involved in the shooting, is hiding at his girlfriend’s house in G-block, Sangam Vihar.

“The information was further developed and a raid was conducted at the hideout of the shooter. Accordingly, Arif was apprehended and two automatic pistols along with 14 bullets concealed in the vegetable chamber of fridge in his girlfriend’s house, were also recovered,” said Yadav.

During interrogation, Arif disclosed his involvement in the present case and also disclosed that one Shafiq and his brother Afsar Sanfai are the main conspirators of the case.

“They hired him to kill Bablu for an amount of Rs 3 lakh. Shafiq and Bablu have an old enmity as the latter provided information to police regarding his involvement in illegal ganja trade,” said the Special CP.

Thereafter, it was further developed that the conspirator Shafiq and his brother Afsar Sanfai went to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

“A police team was sent to Vishakhapatnam and they gathered criminal intelligence about the culprits. Inputs were further received that Shafiq is coming to Delhi to meet his advocate through flight. The team collected the details of the flight and informed the team in Delhi who eventually apprehended Safiq from IGI Airport,” said the official.

“Safiq told police that Tarun provided the weapons. One Mohsin had provided him another shooter, Javed who was also involved in the firing incident. His brother Afsar was also part of the conspiracy,” said the official.

Later on, police also nabbed Tarun, from whom Arif had bought a pistol, one extra magazine and 10 rounds for Rs 50,000.

