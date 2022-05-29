Goa Police on Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly looting tourists and threatening them with dire consequences.

Sachin Bharadwaj and Ashish Singh — both native of Haryana and Mubarak Mulla from Calangute, Goa have been arrested in this connection, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said.

According to Dalvi, he had received a complaint from one Pravin Patil from Kolhapur, complaining that he along with his friends were stopped by accused persons at Mapusa and were taken to a beauty parlour over the pretext of taking them to a restaurant.

Later, they were brutally assaulted and robbed of their gold ornaments.

The offence has been registered under sections 147, 504, 323, 395, 506(ii) r/w 34 IPC.

