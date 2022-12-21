INDIA

Three held for raping minor for seven months in Junagadh

The Junagadh police have detained three youths for questioning following allegations that they raped a minor girl for seven months and threatened to kill her father and brother.

The victim’s father came to know about the horrifying experience of his daughter on Tuesday morning when she refused to go to school. When the father insisted on knowing why she was hesitating in attending classes, the class 8 student replied, “If you want to kill me, kill me, but I will not go to school.” On probing further he learnt about his daughter’s ordeal.

She revealed that since the last six to seven months three youths were raping her. Around seven months ago, one night when she had gone to the backyard of the house to throw garbage, two youths grabbed her and raped her at knife point. Then they had threatened that if she told anyone about it they would kill her father and brother.

The scared victim did not inform her family members. Seeing this, it became routine for the accused to summon her and rape her. Once they even called their friend, who too raped her. The girl told her father on Tuesday that she could no longer bear it.

The victim’s father lodged a complaint with the Junagadh Taluka police station on Tuesday evening. The police registered a gang rape case against the accused Yash, Keyur and Divyesh,and also invoked POCSO sections against them. On Wednesday morning, all the three youths were detained. Once their corona virus report turns out negative, they will be officially arrested, said a police officer.

