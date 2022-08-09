Three men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop located on Sheetla Mata Road in Gurugram.

The men robbed the shop at gunpoint and decamped with jewellery and cash, the police said on Tuesday. Those arrested were identified as Pradeep, Abhimanyu and Aman.

The police said that the accused were nabbed from Dwarka Expressway on Monday by a team of crime branch Palam Vihar led by inspector Joginder Singh.

A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from the accused. They were produced before a court on Tuesday and were given one-day police remand.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that Abhimanyu lives near the jewellery shop and had fallen into debt. He often saw that the jewellery shop owner was alone at his shop so he hatched a plan with his accomplices to rob the jewellery shop and on August 4 they executed the crime,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

A case of robbery was then registered against unidentified persons under sections 392, 397 IPC & 25-54-59 Arms Act at Sector-5 police station Gurugram.

