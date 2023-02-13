INDIA

Three held for Rs 20 crore embezzlement in DJB: ACB

Delhi government’s Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested three men in connection with the embezzlement of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) funds worth Rs 20 crores, an official said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as the owner of Aurrum e-payment Rajendran Keezhedath Nair, CFO of Aurrum e-payment Gopi Kumar Kedia and Additional Director of Aurrum e-payment Abhilash Vasukuttan Pillai.

According to a senior ACB official, the move came after an enquiry was conducted by the Vigilance Department, DJB which revealed embezzlement of funds worth Rs 20 crore.

“The DJB had awarded work of setting up Automotive bill Payment collection machines at different locations in its offices to Corporation Bank (now Union Bank of India) for facilitating its consumers in bill payments,” said Madhur Verma, the Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB).

“The bank, however, gave this contract further to Fresh Pay IT Solutions which gave it to Aurrum e-Payments. The contract was upto October 10, 2019 however Aurrum e-payments collected the amount till March 2020,” said the Joint CP.

20230214-011004

