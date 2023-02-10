Delhi Police has arrested two persons and apprehended a 17-year-old minor for allegedly stealing 27 LED TVs from a truck that was parked on the Ring Road here, an official said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Jitender a.k.a. Lala, 33, and Hassan Mandal, 33 — both residents of Aruna Nagar near Majnu Ka Tilla.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi, on Wednesday an e-FIR regarding theft of 27 LEDs from a truck parked on Ring Road near Nirmal Hirdaya Church was registered at Timarpur police station.

To nab the accused and to recover the stolen articles, about 15 CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the place of incident were scanned by the police.

“All the possible routes followed by the culprits were checked and analysed and during the technical investigation, the team succeeded in identifying three persons committing theft from the parked truck and escaping from the spot,” said the DCP.

On Thursday morning, when a police team conducted raids, Jitender along with his associate (the juvenile) were apprehended from DDA Land, near Nirmal Hirdaya Church.

“On their instance, 12 LEDs were recovered from the Jhuggi of Jitender and six more LEDs were recovered from the Jhuggi of juvenile,” the police officer said.

On questioning, both the accused confessed about their involvement in the case with another accomplice, Hassan Mandal.

“Subsequently, Hassan was also arrested from Ring Road near Over Foot Bridge, Majnu Ka Tilla. The remaining nine LED TVs were also recovered from his residence,” the DCP said.

“Jitender is a habitual criminal with a history of involvement in two other similar cases of theft. The other two accused persons are upstart. However, their previous antecedents are being verified.

“All of them are school dropouts and drug addicts, hence they indulged in committing such types of crime to earn easy money and to manage drugs,” the official added.

