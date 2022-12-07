The GRP Agra division has arrested the engineer, contractor and a labourer for negligence in the case where a passenger was killed in a freak accident onboard the Delhi-Puri Neelanchal Express, after being hit by an iron bar.

The incident took place near the Aligarh railway station when the iron bar hit the passenger in the neck after breaking through a glass window of the general coach.

The accused have been identified as Vishesh Kumar, Pramod Kumar and Sajid Ali.

All three have been booked under IPC 304 (A) (causing death by negligence).

Mohammad Mushtaque, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra division said, “After detailed investigation, including the inspection of track, electric poles and scanning of CCTV, we were able to establish the sequence of events, which led to the arrest of the three men. The probe is still on, to find out if anyone else was also responsible for the death of railway passenger, Harikesh Kumar Dubey.”

He said, “The cross questioning with the accused men and physical evidence revealed that a new track was being laid near Danwar station for a private cement factory. The prime accused Vishesh, the labourer, had left the iron bar close to the rail track to fetch another instrument for rail laying work.

“As soon as the speeding train came, the 5-feet long iron bar got tangled into the locomotive engine’s bull guard and it slung it onto an electric pole. From there, the bar rebounded toward the train coach and pierced through the window to impale the passenger’s neck, killing him instantly. The entire incident happened in a fraction of sections.”

