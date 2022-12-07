INDIA

Three held for the death of railway passenger in freak accident

NewsWire
0
0

The GRP Agra division has arrested the engineer, contractor and a labourer for negligence in the case where a passenger was killed in a freak accident onboard the Delhi-Puri Neelanchal Express, after being hit by an iron bar.

The incident took place near the Aligarh railway station when the iron bar hit the passenger in the neck after breaking through a glass window of the general coach.

The accused have been identified as Vishesh Kumar, Pramod Kumar and Sajid Ali.

All three have been booked under IPC 304 (A) (causing death by negligence).

Mohammad Mushtaque, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra division said, “After detailed investigation, including the inspection of track, electric poles and scanning of CCTV, we were able to establish the sequence of events, which led to the arrest of the three men. The probe is still on, to find out if anyone else was also responsible for the death of railway passenger, Harikesh Kumar Dubey.”

He said, “The cross questioning with the accused men and physical evidence revealed that a new track was being laid near Danwar station for a private cement factory. The prime accused Vishesh, the labourer, had left the iron bar close to the rail track to fetch another instrument for rail laying work.

“As soon as the speeding train came, the 5-feet long iron bar got tangled into the locomotive engine’s bull guard and it slung it onto an electric pole. From there, the bar rebounded toward the train coach and pierced through the window to impale the passenger’s neck, killing him instantly. The entire incident happened in a fraction of sections.”

20221207-084603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gehlot urges Centre to remove age limit on Covid vax

    Trinamool banking on Muslim voters, women to return to power

    PM to inaugurate Kanpur metro, attend IIT-K convocation on Tuesday

    Srirangapatna’s Jamia Masjid is becoming Gyanvapi of K’taka