The husband and in-laws of a woman, who had been found dead on a railway track two days ago, have been arrested on charges of demanding dowry.

The arrests came after police took statements from a train driver who had spotted the body of a woman thrown in front of a moving train.

The police had registered a case under dowry death and arrested the victim’s husband Vivek Yadav and his parents Sitaram Yadav and Badala.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Sarita.

The others named in the case are Jitendra Yadav, Sunil Yadav and Ruchi Yadav (brothers and sister of Vivek). All of them are absconding.

Additional DCP, East, Abbas Ali, said that a case was lodged on the complaint of Sarita’s father Ram Shanker Yadav of Barabanki. Sarita and Vivek got married in 2016.

“She was being harassed for dowry after the wedding. We tried to settle the issue but in vain. However, we had not imagined that they would kill her by throwing her before a moving train,” said Ram Shanker Yadav.

He said Vivek and others named in the case first thrashed her mercilessly and then threw her on the railway track before a moving Intercity Express train (15070) at railway track in the Tera Khas locality in the area. She succumbed to the injuries.

He also added that Vivek and other accused were demanding Rs 1 lakh as dowry since Sarita’s marriage.

20220822-084604