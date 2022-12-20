Three youths were arrested in a case of abetment to suicide of a minor girl after complaints of police inaction were made to Gujarat Minister.

The arrests were made on Monday evening. The youth had harassed the minor whenever she was going or returning from school.

Police swung into action only after the Patidar community leaders made representations to the Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi and Bhavnagar Range Inspector General of Police Gautam Parmar on Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported from the Surka village, which falls under Sihor police station. Ten days ago the 16-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming poison. Family members cremated her with little knowledge that the girl committed suicide because she was being harassed by three youths. They learned only after the deceased’s schoolmate informed them. After which they made several representations to the Sihor police but no action was taken by them.

On Monday, when the Patidar community leaders took up the matter with higher ups, Inspector general of Police Parmar personally visited Surka village and assured action. And, in the evening police arrested Vipul Jotana, Harshil Jotana, and Mahesh Jotana.

A Sihor Police station officer told IANS that now the investigation has been transferred to the Local Crime branch (LCB) and the custody of all three accused was handed over to the LCB on Tuesday morning.

