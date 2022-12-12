INDIA

Three held in connection with Rs 50 lakh robbery

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Monday said it has arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in a robbery that had taken place here in Geeta Colony.

According to the police, gold ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh were looted from a shop on December 1.

Rohit Meena, DCP (Crime) said the arrested individuals have been identified as Fazil a.k.a. Salman, Arun Kumar and Bachan Tomar.

The police officer said on December 1, a robbery case was reported in Geeta Colony area.

Vikas Mehra, a jeweller, told the police that he was on his way home when he was attacked by five persons who were on two bikes.

Inspector Arun Sindhu got a tip off about the robbers. A team was formed by the DCP and the robbers were held.

It was revealed during questioning that Vijay Yadav, Pappu, Pramod and Rajesh were also involved in the robbery.

“All were known to Vijay and Rajesh and they made a plan to execute the robbery. Vijay had some information regarding the jeweller’s movement and also had his car number.

“On the day of robbery, Fazil followed Vikas Mehra’s car from Chandni Chowk and kept informing his associates regarding location of the car. On the way, they intercepted his car and robbed him at gun point,” the police said.

