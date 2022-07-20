Three persons have been arrested in the national capital for robbing a man of Rs 38 lakh after throwing chilli powder on his eyes, the police said on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Abu Bakar, Jeeshan a.k.a. Mantri a.k.a. Shavan, and Asif.

The robbery incident took place on July 15.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said a PCR call was received at Lajpat Nagar police station regarding robbery at Defence Colony Flyover at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg after which the police personnel rushed to the spot and met the callers Anit Kumar Yadav and Chhatar Singh.

“The complainant came at Lajpat Nagar-IV to collect payment from garment traders at readymade garments market. They collected the cash payment of Rs 38 lakh from various shopkeepers. The money was kept in a cloth bag, which was further wrapped in a polythene bag,” the DCP said.

They hired an auto-rickshaw for Chandni Chowk and when the auto-rickshaw reached at Defence Colony Flyover at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, it was waylaid by four persons who were on two motor-cycles.

They tried to snatch the bag but victims resisted.

Then, the assailants threw chilly powder on their eyes and escaped carrying the bag with them, the official said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and took up the investigation.

The DCP said a multi-pronged strategy was chalked out to solve the case.

“CCTV footages of the cameras of readymade garments market, Amar Colony were checked and the entry route of the suspects was ascertained after analysis of about 450 cameras. The CCTV footage revealed the suspicious movement of four men,” the senior police officer said.

Further, the CCTV footages were checked at various locations on Ring Road and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg which revealed the movement of four suspects on two motorcycles.

“Analysis of about 10,000 phone numbers collected as dump data zeroed in with one suspected number. After analysis of CDRs of suspected numbers and CCTV footages, identification of four robbers was ascertained,” the official said.

The mobile phones of accused were found running in village Khanpur, Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh. The police team rushed to the place but found nothing. During late hours, one of the mobile phones was found running in Shriniwaspuri, Delhi.

Another team immediately rushed to the location and both the accused persons were nabbed from their hideouts at Sriniwaspuri, Delhi.

One more team apprehended another accused Asif along with a female friend from a hotel in Panipat, Haryana. He was on his way to Manali, Himachal Pradesh to evade arrest.

