The Gurugram Police’s crime branch has arrested three persons for allegedly betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match, an official said on Thursday.

The arrested accused were identified as Rohit, Yaman and Bahnu Pratap, all are residents of Gurugram.

The accused were arrested on Wednesday from the DLF Alguna building located in Sector-81 in Gurugram.

“Based on specific inputs, the police raided the spot and nabbed the accused when they were placing bets on an IPL match being played between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals,” Pankaj, Incharge crime branch Sector-39 told IANS.

The police have recovered seven mobile phones, one laptop and a register from their possession.

According to the police, during the raid, they noticed that one of the accused was making entries about the game in a register while his accomplice on the phone communicated about the rates.

A case under various sections of the Gambling Act has been registered against the suspects at Kherki Daula police station in Gurugram.

