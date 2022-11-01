INDIA

Three held in IGI with gold valued at Rs 3 crore

Three persons have been arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here with smuggled gold valued at around Rs 3 crore, a Customs official said on Tuesday.

The official said all the three accused had arrived at the IGI on October 28, and their behaviour appeared suspicious.

The official said they “deliberately did not mention about the gold in their possession with an intent to clear the impugned goods clandestinely”.

“The detailed examination of the baggage and search resulted in recovery of seven rectangular shaped pouches containing chemical paste appearing to be gold weighing over 7 kg which were concealed in the pockets of a body shaper belt kept in the hand bag,” said the official.

The recovered gold has been seized and the arrested individuals were later presented at a special court that remanded them to 14 days’ judicial custody.

