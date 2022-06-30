Three persons have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district after a video clip showing them, allegedly attacking a monkey, went viral on social media.

Inspector In-charge of Piparpur police station, Dhirendra Singh Yadav said that the three youths identified as Sangam, Radhe and Suraj have been arrested.

He added that the three youth were booked under Indian Penal Code Section 147 for causing nuisance, Section 223 for trying to escape from police custody and Section 429 for causing mischief by killing or maiming an animal.

The police officer said the FIR was lodged on the complaint of one Devendra Singh, who tried to rescue the monkey but was chased away by the three youth.

According to police, the incident took place near a beer shop at Durgapur market under Piparpur police circle of Amethi district.

The monkey was apparently injured and sitting on the roadside near the beer shop when three youth came out of the shop in an inebriated state.

They started throwing stones at the monkey who could not move due to injuries. They kept attacking the animal till it became motionless.

The police informed the Forest department and they disposed of the carcass.

The Forest department officers were also likely to register an FIR under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

