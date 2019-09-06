Three held with 10 kg heroin worth Rs 30 crore

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested three men with 10 kilograms of heroin and have claimed that it was peddled through the Maoist heartland in Jharkhand. The estimated value of the seized contraband is Rs 30 crore, the police said.

The trio were identified as Jai Chand Saxena (31) a resident of Bareilly, Sonu Goswami (26) and Shyam (25) both residents of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Manishi Chandra, DCP (Special Cell), said: “The market value of the seized heroin has been estimated at Rs 30 crore. The contraband was being smuggled in a luxury car with Jharkhand’s registration number”.

The trio were arrested from Sector 11 of Rohini. The main supplier is suspected to be operating from Maoist affected areas of Jharkhand, the DCP said.

