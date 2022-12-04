INDIA

Three held with illicit liquor in Delhi on MCD polling day

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor as the voting for MCD election was underway.

The police recovered 90 cartons of liquor. The accused were held from the Singhu border that connects Outer North Delhi with Haryana.

“To check the entry of suspicious elements on the poll day special pickets have been deployed at the Singhu Border. Today staff deployed there intercepted a truck in which liquor was being smuggled. We have recovered 90 cartons of illicit liquor,” said a senior police official.

The police said that to ensure free and fair election all the borders have been sealed and in the process the accused tried to smuggle liquor, but were caught by alert staff on checking.

Meanwhile in North Delhi, the police were using drone to keep an eye on all suspicious activities.

The Delhi Police said that they have deployed extra police officials at every polling booth to avoid untoward incidents.

The police have also increased patrolling in the entire Delhi.

The state election commission had issued a notice prohibiting the sale of liquor in Delhi in view of the polls

20221204-114805

