Three heritage sites of Jammu and Kashmir have been chosen among 75 prominent heritage spots for special events on June 21 being celebrated as International Yoga Day.

Officials said these include Suchetgarh in RS Pura sector along International Border, historic Dal lake in Srinagar and Martand Sun temple in Anantnag.

Union Minister in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) holding Independent Charge of Sciences and Technology, Earth Science, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, will lead Yoga Day celebrations along with security personnel and local people on the International Border of Suchetgarh in RS Pura sector of Jammu district.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar, will lead the celebrations at Martand Sun Temple in Anantnag district of South Kashmir while Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil will join the Yoga Day function at Dal Lake, Srinagar.

“Pertinently, 75 heritage and iconic sites have been finalized by the Union Government where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 75 Union Ministers including Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister will lead International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations this year.

“For the first time, all 75 Central Ministers will be visiting one historically significant spot each across the country on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

“Prime Minister will lead Yoga Day celebrations at Mysore Palace in Mysuru in Karnataka while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah at Trimbakeshwar temple at Nasik in Maharashtra.

Calling Yoga, a priceless gift from the ancient history of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for remembrance of yogic practices. Ultimately, on December 11, 2014, the UN declared June 21 as International Yoga Day.

The significance of the chosen date is that it is the Northern Hemisphere’s longest day, which is commemorated as a culturally significant day in various areas of the world. It is also mark start of summer.

“Covid-19 pandemic present resurgence has added stress and anxiety among the people. The disease and isolation are not only affecting the health of the patient but also affecting their emotional health and even that of his family members. Yoga helps to deal with these types of issues. It helps us to build up psycho-physiological health, and emotional harmony; and manage daily stress and its consequences”, officials said.

