Three idols stolen from Thanjavur temple in TN

Three idols have been stolen from Puradhana Vaneswar- Periyangadi Amman temple in Thiruchitrambalam in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district.

The idols donated by devotees to the Puradhana Vaneswar- Periyangadi Amman temple were stolen on Friday.

While Natarajar and Somaskandar idols were one foot tall, Amman idol was four foot tall.

The idols were kept for daily worship in the temple, which was built in 7th century AD. Police said that due to the rain and Cyclone warning, devotees had not come to the temple and the thieves stole the idols.

The miscreants, according to the police, have cut off the CCTV camera wires and hence visuals were not obtained.

The Tamil Nadu idol wing police have made several recoveries of idols stolen from temples of the state.

The idol wing has recently traced the idol of dancing Krishna, which was stolen from a temple in Tamil Nadu, to a museum in the US and has written to the museum authorities to retrieve the idol after five decades.

