Suspecting of scrapping stolen cars, the Delhi Police have arrested four men in three separate raids, operating illegal vehicle scrapping yards in Delhi’s Ranhola area, an official said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Tarlochan (50), a resident of Tilak Nagar, Ramayan Yadav (59), a resident of Hari Nagar, Jasbir Singh (76), a resident of Paschim Vihar and Gurdeep Singh (39), a resident of Subhash Nagar.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh said that on Friday specific inputs were received regarding scrapping of stolen vehicles in Ranhola area.

“Three separate raids were conducted at Chanchal Park and Baprola areas where it was found that several old vehicles were being scrapped with gas cutters and other cutting tools. Permission regarding the license of scrapping the vehicles was asked from the owners but it was not available with them,” said the DCP.

The officer said that information regarding illegal scrapping yards has been shared with SDM Punjabi Bagh and Transport Department.

“Three separate FIRs under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code have been registered and all the four accused have been placed under arrest,” said the officer.

“Further investigation of the case is in progress. Efforts are being made to find out the status of the motor vehicles/parts, whether they were stolen or taken there for scrapping and sold as spares,” the officer added.

