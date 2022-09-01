INDIA

Three in custody in Kerala for alleged rape of Tamil Nadu woman

The Kannur Police took three people into custody after a woman from Tamil Nadu accused them of drugging and raping her, sources said on Thursday.

The accused included a female relative of the survivor.

According to police, the incident took place near Kannur on August 27 when the woman had gone to meet a female relative called Malar for a job.

Malar took her to another house saying searching for a job would be easier from there. They were soon joined by two men and the woman was offered juice following which she collapsed.

On regaining consciousness, she found herself in a hospital and shared her trauma with the doctors who reported the matter to police.

The police took all the three accused into custody.

A probe is underway to ascertain whether a fourth person was involved in the crime.

