ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Three-in-one: Ben Stiller to play identical triplets separated at birth

NewsWire
0
0

Ben Stiller is nearing a deal to star in a limited series adaptation of the documentary ‘Three Identical Strangers’, ‘Variety’ has learned.

The series hails from writer Amy Lippman with Sony Pictures Television producing it along with SK Global and TriStar Television. Like the documentary, the series would focus on the true story of Bobby Shafran, David Kellman and Eddy Galland — identical triplets who were separated at birth only to be reunited later in life.

Stiller, who’s executive producing via Red Hour Films, would star as the three adult brothers. Lippman, meanwhile, would serve as showrunner and executive producer.

The role would mark a rare television appearance for Stiller and one of his first major acting roles in years, notes ‘Variety’. He has made cameo appearances in films like ‘Hubie Halloween’ and ‘Bros’ of late, as well as appearing in the 2021 film ‘Locked Down’. His last starring role was in ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ in 2017.

Stiller’s other notable acting roles include ‘Zoolander’, ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty’, the ‘Night at the Museum’ franchise, ‘Dodgeball’, and ‘Meet the Parents’. He also won an Emmy in 1993 for ‘The Ben Stiller Show’.

20230207-105403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS Review: ‘The Manor’, a haunting drama of terror (IANS Rating:...

    Madonna biopic starring Julia Garner scrapped as singer embarks on world...

    Prince William: Social media awash with misinformation about Covid vaccine

    Christian Bale’s entire family asked him to play Gorr, the God...