After a gap of two years due to Covid-19, the global nuclear industry’s leading exhibition-cum-business platform will kickstart in Russia again on Monday.

The two-day event is organised by Russia’s integrated nuclear power player Rosatom and also feature three speakers from India.

The mega global nuclear power event has been held in Russia since 2009.

Apart from the exhibition, the event format includes a Congress with an extensive business programme centered on a plenary session with top management and chief executives participating.

Topics for panel discussions and round tables encompass the most important issues in the nuclear industry today.

Leading companies from the global nuclear industry and related sectors present their original technologies and designs at the exhibition.

There will be three speakers from India at different sessions.

With India following the closed nuclear fuel cycle system, Dr Arun Kumar Nayak, Head of Nuclear Control & Planning Wing, in the Department of Atomic Energy, will be speaking on the new opportunities and products.

Prof Rudra Prasad Pradhan, Professor, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani will speak at the session “Blue Economy: Government, Business and Science for a Sustainable Future”.

Minu Singh, Managing Director, Nuvia India Private Ltd, will speak at the session deliberating on Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

India’s atomic power plant operator, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has two Russian-made 1,000 MW plants (Units 1 and 2) at Tamil Nadu’s Kudankulam, while four more (units 3, 4, 5 and 6) are under construction there.

All the six units are built with Russian technology and equipment supplied by Rosatom.

20221120-233803