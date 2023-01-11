INDIALIFESTYLE

Three injured after group clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Three boys were injured after two groups clashed in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area over an issue of posting abusive language on social media, said an official on Wednesday.

According to a senior police official, on Tuesday, around 8.45 p.m, a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding a quarrel at K-block Jahangirpuri Delhi following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Three injured persons were taken to a hospital for treatment as they sustained stab injuries.

“On inquiry, it was revealed that there was a quarrel between two groups of young boys (mostly minors) on the issue of posting abusive comments on social media groups of each other on Instagram,” said the official.

“On the basis of facts and circumstances, two cross cases under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code were registered in the Jahangirpuri police station and total 8 persons (mostly minor boys) from both sides have been apprehended. There is no communal angle in this incident. Further investigation is in progress,” said Usha Rangnani, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest).

