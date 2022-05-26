Three people, including a woman, were injured in an cooking gas cylinder explosion in south Delhi on Thursday, a Fire Department official said.

The official told IANS that they received a call about a blast and house collapse around 9 p.m. at C block, Phase 1, Rajpur near Chattarpur in south Delhi after which five fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

“Second and third floor of the building were damaged in the blast that occurred due to LPG leakage,” Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said, adding the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

“Usually the blast results in a fire, however, this time there was no such thing,” another fire department official said, adding the situation is under control.

