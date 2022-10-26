INDIA

Three injured in group clash in Lucknow

NewsWire
0
0

Three persons received bullet injuries in a clash between two groups in Mandiaon area in Lucknow, late on Tuesday night.

The injured have been admitted to a medical facility.

Three persons have been detained and police teams are carrying out raids to arrest the remaining accused. Additional forces have been deployed in the area to prevent fallout.

ADCP (East) Abhijit R. Shankar said that four youths – Samar, Abhilash, Dheeraj and Aman – were standing with their friends when Karan and his friends passed by. They hurled abuses at the four friends which led to a scuffle.

Supporters of both the groups started collecting and soon, they started pelting stones at each other.

The group led by Karan opened fire and three persons were injured. The shots were fired from a country made weapon.

The ADCP said that enmity between the two groups began almost three years ago over their supremacy in the area.

The official said that a case has been registered and the accused would be arrested soon.

20221026-070002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala sees 3,671 new Covid cases, positivity rate at 5%

    SC reserves verdict on appeals against Bombay HC’s skin-to-skin contact ruling

    Superhigh ambitions prompted Arpita Mukherjee to abandon her widow mother: ED

    Inflation in Asia Pacific economies to subside early: Moody’s Analytics