The Indian Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB) is going to organise the fourth Arjan Singh Memorial hockey tournament from April 10 to 15 at the Raghbir Singh Bhola hockey stadium in 3 BRD of the Air Force station here.

Twelve teams, including Bangladesh Air Force, Sri Lanka Air Force, and Royal Air Force (UK), will participate the tournament, making it an international affair. The matches will be played on a league-cum-knockout basis. Cash awards will be given to the winner and the runner-up teams.

The tournament is organised every year in memory of the late Marshal Arjan Singh, whose passion for hockey was well-known. He was an inspiration for air warriors not only to lead from the front in wars, but also in the field of sports.

The Indian Air Force has been consistently producing athletes who have represented India at various international competitions and brought laurels to the nation and for the force.

The Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Maintenance Command, Nagpur, will be the chief guest for the opening ceremony on April 10, while the Chief of Air Staff will preside over the closing ceremony on April 15.

The Punjab Police hockey team was the winner of the first Arjan Singh Memorial tournament in 2018.

Besides the three international teams, the other teams participating in the fourth edition are: Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Railways, Punjab Police, Rail Coach Factory of Kapurthala, Central Industrial Security Force, Chandigarh XI, Indian Oil and Indian Air Force.

