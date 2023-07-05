INDIA

Three kids among 4 killed after truck rams into parked car in Gurugram

Four, including three children, were killed when a truck rammed into a parked car from behind on the Jharsa flyover on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, police said.

The accident happened late at night on Tuesday.

The complainant, Umesh Pal, a resident of Sahibabad district in Uttar Pradesh, told the police that he along with his family members was going to Bhiwadi from Ghaziabad in a Santro Car. On the way, one of the tyres of his car got punctured on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. The car was driven by his relative Jonipal.

They parked the car on the roadside and started changing the tyre.

“During this, a Tata 407 Canter coming from behind hit the car and also Pushpa Devi (50), Satakshi (32), Pari (2), Renu (27), Charu (11), Aarohi, Yashika, Prisa (2) and Vidansh (3), who were standing on the side. The truck dragged them for a few meters,” the complainant told the police.

The accused canter driver later fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

“In the accident, I and Jonipal, the car driver, received minor injuries… We took the injured persons to a private hospital for treatment there. Satakshi, Pari, Vidansh and Prisa died during treatment while the remaining are still critical and undergoing treatment,” he said.

“A case of negligent driving has been registered against the absconding canter driver at Sector-40 police station of Gurugram. Police are on their task to identify the errant driver on the basis of the canter registration number,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP, (crime).

