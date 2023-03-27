WORLD

Three kids among six killed in Tennessee school, female shooter shot dead (2nd Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Three students and three adults were killed and several others injured in a gun attack at a school in US’ Tennessee state on Monday before the woman perpetrator was shot dead by the police, reports said.

The attack was reported from the Covenant School in Nashville, a private Christian school for students in pre-school to sixth grade, when the students are roughly 11 or 12 years old, the BBC reported.

Local media, citing sources at the local Vanderbilt University Medical Center, reported that three children were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead.

Nashville police said they had “engaged” the shooter, who is now dead.

Later, Nashville police said in a briefing that six people have been killed – three children and three adults – and there are no additional victims. No additional details were provided.

The shooter was a female, the police said, and believed to be in her teens. Her name has not been released. She was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, they said.

The police said that they first received reports of an active shooter at 10.13 a.m. (local time, 8.43 p.m. IST), engaged with the shooter in a “lobby-like area” on the school’s second floor and managed to neutralise her by 10.27 a.m. local time.

According to its website, the school has approximately 200 students.

20230327-235405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global trade remains resilient despite Russia-Ukraine war: WTO

    Microsoft Edge gets text prediction feature in latest update

    Houthi ballistic missile attack on Yemen’s Marib kills 16

    Int’l Support Group for Lebanon urges swift govt formation for ‘outstanding...