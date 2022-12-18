INDIA

Three killed, 10 injured after two buses collide on Yamuna Expressway

NewsWire
0
0

At least three people died and ten others were injured after a collision between two buses on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida Sunday morning.

A senior police officer said they got a PCR call at about 5.30 a.m. about the accident.

One bus was going towards Delhi from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh while the second bus was on its way to Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri.

“Both the bus drivers lost their control over the vehicles and they collided. A police team was sent to the spot after receiving the call. All the injured were rushed to Greater Noida’s Yatharth Hospital and district government hospital where three of them succumbed during the course of treatment. Ten others were undergoing treatment,” the police officer said.

The police said that they have impounded both the vehicles. A case of rash and negligent driving has been lodged in this respect at Police Station Knowledge Park.

Further details were awaited

20221218-122202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Madras HC bars TN dept from opening new colleges

    RS Employees Association thanks Chairman for welfare

    Dyson launches new cordless vacuum with dust detection tech in India

    Four persons of a family hacked to death in Singur