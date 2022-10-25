INDIA

Three killed after being hit by train in Delhi

Three persons were killed after being hit by a train in the Badli area of Outer North Delhi, police said on Tuesday, adding that a fourth one had a narrow escape.

The three were killed after they tried to run away from a train but were hit by another coming from the opposite direction. The fourth man had a narrow escape as he sat down between the two tracks and didn’t move.

A senior police official said that an information was conveyed by Station Master Badli at about 5.35 p.m. that three persons were run over between Badli yard and Holambi.

A police team was immediately sent to the spot and it was found that three had died.

“Three dead bodies were found lying at some distance from Badli station towards Holambi. The deceased were identified as Mohammed Hafiz, Mohammedd Shahrukh and Riyazul,” the police said.

The police said that all three were working as labourers in the Badli Industrial area and residing on rent in Rana park, Village Siraspur.

The police said that enquiry has revealed that the deceased along with their fourth friend Mohammed Ehsaan went to a nearby park and were returning to their residence when they met with the incident.

“While crossing the railway track, they saw a train coming down the line, but simultaneously Shatabdi Express came from another direction. Three tried to run away but collided with the other train, whereas Mohd Ehsaan sat down between the two tracks and survived,” the police said.

All four of them in the 19 to 21 age group. The relatives of the deceased have been contacted and were likely to reach Delhi by Wednesday.

“Dead bodies have been shifted to the Sabzi Mandi Mortuary. No foul play suspected so far. We have initiated proceedings under section 174 CrPC,” the official said.

