Three people were electrocuted to death and four others seriously injured after coming in contact with a high-tension power line during a Ram Navami procession in Rajasthan’s Kota on Thursday.

The accident took place in Kotdadeep village when the youths were performing a stunt. One youth’s cycle stuck with the high-tension line.

While freeing it, 7 youths got electrocuted and were brought to Sultanpur Hospital, where doctors declared three dead.

According to the information, the incident took place around 5 p.m. The deceased were identified as Barod residents Mahendra Yadav, Abhishek Nagar, and Lalit Prajapati.

Three injured were referred to Kota while one is undergoing treatment in Sultanpur.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the incident.

“The accident that took place during the Ram Navami procession in Kota’s Kotra is extremely sad. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate accident. Necessary instructions have been given to provide the best treatment to the injured. I wish well for all those injured in the accident,” he said.

