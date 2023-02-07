INDIALIFESTYLE

Three killed as car rams into stationary van in Telangana

Three persons, including a child, were killed and two injured in a road accident in Telangana’s Jangaon district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred when a car rammed into a stationary DCM van near Pembarthi, about 150 km from Hyderabad.

The DCM driver had stopped the vehicle after one of its tyres got punctured. As he along with the cleaner was busy repairing the puncture, a speeding car rammed into the vehicle. The DCM driver, cleaner and a six-year-old girl in the vehicle were killed.

Both occupants of the car were critically injured. They were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

20230207-092803

