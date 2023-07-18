INDIA

Three killed as car rams into tractor in Karnataka

Three persons were killed on the spot while three others injured after a car crashed into a parked tractor in Kampalapura in Karnataka’s Mysuru district in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Muddassir, Mujahid and Ahmad Pasha. The victims were traveling from Periyapatna to Hunasur town.

Police said that driver of the speeding car did not notice the parked tractor ahead and crashed into it at 4.30 a.m.

Three car occupants, who suffered serious injuries, have been shifted to the local hospital.

The Periyapatna police rushed to the spot. The impact of the crash was such that the car got stuck under the tractor.

