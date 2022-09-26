Three persons were killed and four others injured after a palm tree fell on a three-wheeler in Patna’s Phulwarisharif locality on Monday, police said.

The victims were on the way to Anisabad and the accident occurred near the Mahaveer Cancer Institute.

While two persons died on the spot, five others were critically injured. Passersby and local traders rescued them and took them to the nearby trauma centre where one of the injured succumbed. The condition of the other injured persons is said to be critical.

Due to the accident, a huge traffic snarl occurred on Phulwarisharif-Khagaul road. It also affected the Patna bypass road and other connecting roads.

A police team reached the spot but they were also unable to resolve the traffic issue. The tree was finally removed with an earth mover and normalcy was only restored then.

