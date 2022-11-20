INDIA

Three killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh

Three people, including a couple, were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s YSR Kadapa district on Sunday.

The accident occurred when a truck hit an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction on Kadapa-Tadipatri highway near Chennareddypalle village.

Auto-rickshaw driver and both the passengers were killed in the accident. Dastagiri (45) and his wife Saraswati (35) died on the spot. Three-wheeler driver Prem Kumar (32), who was injured, succumbed on way to Proddatur while he was being shifted to a hospital in an ambulance.

The couple, hailing from Dattapuram village of Kondapuram mandal, was returning home after visiting a neighbouring village for treatment of Saraswati.

On receipt of the information, police rushed to the accident site. A police officer said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the auto coming from the opposite direction.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

