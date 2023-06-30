Three persons were killed and four others seriously injured due to a lightning strike in Bihar’s Nawada district on Friday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred during farming in Azampur village under Warsaliganj police station in the district.

The farmers of the region had been waiting for the rain for the past one month. On Friday, as soon as rain started in the area, they went into the field for farming.

As rain and thunderstorms started, lightning fell on them, leaving three of them dead on the spot while four others received burn injuries.

The deceased were identified as Monu Kumar Singh, 22, Shyam Bihari Jha, 20, and Ajay Kumar, 27. The injured wre identified as Gautam Kumar, Soni Kumar, Pawan Kumar, and Shivam Kumar.

The injured persons were taken to Warsaliganj hospital and later referred to Pawapuri for treatment.

The met department has appealed to people, specially living in villages, to stay away from agricultural fields, trees, electric poles, and mobile towers, especially during the rains. They have been asked to stay in concrete houses to avoid any accidents.

Meanwhile, rain has created havoc in Patna as well. Water logging took place on several roads, while potholes and big cracks emerged on Veerchand Patel Path, Boring road, NMCH, Kadam Kuan, Agam Kuan, Rajendra Nagar etc.

Veerchand Patel Path is a VVIP road where offices of several political parties are located. Due to excessive overnight rain, cracks emerged on the service road and the vehicles parked on it were stuck.

A vehicle of a Patna High Court judge was also struck in the crack. In Boring Road, a truck’s front wheel was trapped in a big crack.

Knee-deep water logging took place in Kankarbagh, Kadam Kuman, Agam Kuan, and Nalanda Medical college and hospital as well.

