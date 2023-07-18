At least three people were killed and two others injured after a speeding SUV rammed onto a bike in Bihar’s West Champaran district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred late Monday night at the Bettiah Cantt overbridge on the Bettiah-Lauria main road.

The injured have been admitted at a government hospital and their conditions are said to be critical, the police added.

The impact of the accident was as such that the bike was completely mangled.

One of the victims was a woman pillion rider.

The local police have seized the SUV and legal action has been initiated against the driver.

2023071840974